Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.93.

Several analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.