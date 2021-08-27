Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.93.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.