CaixaPay Price Hits $0.10 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00130105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.25 or 0.00153021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,380.04 or 0.99703823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $492.50 or 0.01014973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.26 or 0.06667364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

