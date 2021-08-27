California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Trading 8% Higher

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.71 and last traded at $33.70. 7,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 558,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 60,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,805,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Roby purchased 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,058,758 shares of company stock worth $131,009,244 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,268,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,065,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,993 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

