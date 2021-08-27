California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.21% of California Water Service Group worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

NYSE:CWT opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $211,556. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.