Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $22.40 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $22.40 million and $131,075.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.91 or 0.06635441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00132873 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

