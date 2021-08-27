Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Purchased by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $582.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $43.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.30.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

