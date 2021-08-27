Camden Property Trust to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

NYSE:CPT opened at $145.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $152.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5,084.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,987,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,655,000 after buying an additional 1,948,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,365,000 after buying an additional 855,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10,029.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 793,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after buying an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

