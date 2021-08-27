Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

CWH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Camping World will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 286.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

