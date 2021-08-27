Canaccord Genuity Boosts Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Price Target to C$3.00

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Avante Logixx from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Avante Logixx stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of C$46.41 million and a PE ratio of -15.99. Avante Logixx has a 12 month low of C$0.80 and a 12 month high of C$2.19.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.71 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Avante Logixx will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential, commercial, and enterprise clients. The company offers physical protection services, including guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport services.

