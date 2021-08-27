Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE) traded up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.20. 118,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 200,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$571.66 million and a PE ratio of 154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 813.80%.

In related news, Director David A. Winter bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$25,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$101,558.40.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.