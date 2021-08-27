Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 126,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,165,152 shares.The stock last traded at $39.02 and had previously closed at $38.89.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

