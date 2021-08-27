Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given New C$168.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.23.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.10. 18,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The stock has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 109,614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $14,977,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.