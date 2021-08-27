Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Position Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,978 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CM shares. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

NYSE:CM opened at $116.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $72.07 and a 52-week high of $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.