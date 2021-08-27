Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$168.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

CM traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.15. 5,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,924,000 after buying an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 302.8% in the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 958,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after buying an additional 720,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 487.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 861,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,312,000 after buying an additional 714,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

