Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.1561 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of CM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 427,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

