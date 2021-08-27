Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.1561 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of CM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.09. The stock had a trading volume of 427,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.69. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $72.07 and a 12-month high of $121.11.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
