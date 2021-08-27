Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$165.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.34.

CM traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$146.90. 856,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$144.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$96.42 and a 52-week high of C$152.84. The stock has a market cap of C$65.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total transaction of C$3,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

