Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$156.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CSFB from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.34.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

TSE CM traded down C$1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$146.90. The company had a trading volume of 856,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$144.79. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The firm has a market cap of C$65.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Insiders sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 over the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.