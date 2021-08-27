Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$156.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$149.00 to C$156.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$159.58.

Shares of TSE CM traded down C$1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$146.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,437. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$96.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$152.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$144.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total transaction of C$7,737,221.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

