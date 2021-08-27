Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$160.00 at TD Securities

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.34.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$1.29 on Friday, reaching C$146.90. 856,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,627. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$65.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,226,239.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.