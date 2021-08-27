Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$163.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$158.00 to C$163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.34.

CM stock traded down C$1.29 on Friday, hitting C$146.90. 856,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,627. The firm has a market cap of C$65.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$96.42 and a twelve month high of C$152.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.79.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. Insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 in the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

