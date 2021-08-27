Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$168.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$159.00 to C$168.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$158.34.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$1.29 on Friday, reaching C$146.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,627. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.79. The company has a market cap of C$65.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.8589192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Capatides sold 54,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.64, for a total value of C$7,737,221.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,939,761.36. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total transaction of C$352,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Insiders sold a total of 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 over the last three months.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.