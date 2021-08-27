Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a C$41.00 target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up C$1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,204. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total transaction of C$1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,365,980. Insiders have sold a total of 165,973 shares of company stock worth $7,315,286 over the last 90 days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.