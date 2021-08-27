Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Cancom in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

Shares of Cancom stock opened at €54.42 ($64.02) on Friday. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €57.66 ($67.84). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.10.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

