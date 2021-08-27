Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $52.18

Cancom SE (ETR:COK)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €52.18 ($61.39) and traded as high as €55.16 ($64.89). Cancom shares last traded at €53.82 ($63.32), with a volume of 36,165 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.33 ($74.51).

Get Cancom alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.18.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.