Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 3.3%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.40. Approximately 41,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,862,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canoo by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canoo by 138.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Canoo by 40.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 53.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 705,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.
About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
