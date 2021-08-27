Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $96.83 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,452 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.09 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

