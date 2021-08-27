Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $170.01

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.01 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 169.40 ($2.21). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23), with a volume of 1,093,759 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on CAPC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, August 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.01.
Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile (LON:CAPC)
Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
