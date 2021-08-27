Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $170.01

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.01 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 169.40 ($2.21). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.23), with a volume of 1,093,759 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAPC. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

