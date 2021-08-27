Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,426 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $123,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 60,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.57. 50,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.57.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

