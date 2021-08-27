Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches One Day Volume of $242,325.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Cappasity has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $242,325.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.82 or 0.00768471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00100228 BTC.

Cappasity Coin Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

