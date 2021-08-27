Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Sells $989,910.00 in Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,904. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,737 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $64,362,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Capri by 36,838.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 984,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

