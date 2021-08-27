Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) Short Interest Update

Carbon Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CRBO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRBO remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734. Carbon Energy has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00.
About Carbon Energy
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.