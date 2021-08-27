Cardano Market Cap Reaches $87.47 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00005770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion and approximately $6.57 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00055825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00287611 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047450 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,050,654,414 coins and its circulating supply is 32,145,386,236 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.