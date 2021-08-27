Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,441 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up about 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.40% of Cardinal Health worth $66,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 368,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

