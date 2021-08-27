Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

