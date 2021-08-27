CargoX (CXO) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CargoX has a market capitalization of $74.67 million and approximately $251,449.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX (CXO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,165,147 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

