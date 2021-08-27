Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $176.95

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €176.95 ($208.18) and traded as high as €185.75 ($218.53). Carl Zeiss Meditec shares last traded at €185.05 ($217.71), with a volume of 76,262 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €160.71 ($189.08).

The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €176.95.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

