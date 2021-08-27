Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

