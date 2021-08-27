CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.07% of CarMax worth $15,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CarMax news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.59. 427,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $139.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

