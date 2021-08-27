Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $57.38 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9,982.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,363,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310,782 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

