Carry Trading Up 3.4% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Carry coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and $13.31 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 55.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00083146 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

