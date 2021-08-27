Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $12.57. Cars.com shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1,734 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $893.10 million, a PE ratio of 160.52 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.01.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cars.com by 320.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 276,803 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cars.com by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cars.com by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cars.com by 83,605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

