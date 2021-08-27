Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 3.4%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $337.87 and last traded at $339.67. 22,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,423,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $351.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Get Carvana alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.56. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $13,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,620,082 shares of company stock worth $513,387,945. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.