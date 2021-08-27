Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given $18.00 Rating at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “$18.00” rating restated by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.38. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97.

In other Cascades news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 106,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$1,568,560.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 466,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,845,960.88. Insiders sold a total of 127,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,041 in the last quarter.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.