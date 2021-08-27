Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given $18.00 Rating at CIBC

Cascades (TSE:CAS)‘s stock had its “$18.00” rating restated by CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.
CAS traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.38. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
