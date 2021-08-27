Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $174.95 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $174.95 million and $60.11 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00053576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00136410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00152294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.61 or 0.99847670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.42 or 0.01001801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.65 or 0.06420872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,305,878,974 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,900,118 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

