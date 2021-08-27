Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,675 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 10.08% of Castle Biosciences worth $185,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $32,640,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $20,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $19,018,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $155,419.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,301 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

CSTL stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The company had a trading volume of 161,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,001. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

