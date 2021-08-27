Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Castle has a market cap of $28,875.03 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.11 or 0.00493666 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003452 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $528.02 or 0.01103987 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Castle Profile

CSTL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

