Castweet (CTT) Price Reaches $0.0929 on Exchanges

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $166,661.62 and $66,275.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet coin can now be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Castweet has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.30 or 0.00644284 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000067 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00120452 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Castweet Profile

CTT is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars.

