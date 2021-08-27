Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Update

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the July 29th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cavitation Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07. Cavitation Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Cavitation Technologies

Cavitation Technologies, Inc engages in the development, patenting, and commercialization of technology-based systems, which are designed to serve vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, water treatment, wines and spirits enhancement, algae oil extraction, water-oil emulsions and crude oil yield improvement.

