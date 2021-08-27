CB Scientific (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Trading Down 67.2%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) traded down 67.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 189,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,174% from the average session volume of 14,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38.

CB Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBSC)

CB Scientific, Inc through its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. The company’s FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, offers compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms and information for physicians.

